Kirkpatrick (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The shoulder injury Kirkpatrick suffered during Sunday's victory over Buffalo must not have been very severe, given his full involvement during the Bengals' first practice of the week. Expect him to start in the Bengals' Week 7 game against the Steelers.

