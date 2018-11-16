Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Questionable for Sunday
Kirkpatrick (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Kirkpatrick sustained the concussion last Sunday against the Saints and was unable to clear the concussion protocol to this point. Darquez Dennard (collarbone) is now healthy and would likely step in at cornerback should Kirkpatrick not fully clear the protocol in time.
