Kirkpatrick (concussion) was a non-participant in practice Friday and is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kirkpatrick remains in concussion protocol due to the injury he sustained in Week 10. As evidenced by this news, Kirkpatrick's status for Sunday is in some jeopardy. If the 2012 first-round pick can't go Sunday, Darquez Dennard could see an increase in snaps.