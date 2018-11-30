Kirkpatrick (shoulder) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Denver, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kirkpatrick was inactive for last week's loss to the Browns but was able to put in a full practice Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 29-year-old should return to starting duties at cornerback, pushing Darqueze Dennard back into the nickelback role.

