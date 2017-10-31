Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Records second sack of career
Kirkpatrick had three tackles (all solo) and his first sack of the season in Sunday's win over Indianapolis.
It's just the second sack of Kirkpatrick's career, but he also totaled three tackles for loss Sunday. The 28-year-old played 62 of 74 defensive snaps but has recorded more than three tackles in a game only once this season, and does not have an interception.
