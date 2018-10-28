Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Returns to field
Kirkpatrick (Achilles) has returned to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Kirkpatrick exited Sunday's game after aggravating an Achilles' tendon injury, but has returned to the field. He will continue to serve as Cincinnati's top left cornerback.
More News
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Aggravates Achilles injury•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Full practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Will play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Missing from Thursday's practice•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Clears concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...