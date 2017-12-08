Kirkpatrick (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kirkpatrick is one of five Bengals starters already ruled out for Sunday's game, including fellow corner Adam Jones (groin). The absences of Jones and Kirkpatrick will leave Darqueze Dennard (knee), William Jackson and KeiVarae Russell as the team's only available cornerbacks.