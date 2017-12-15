Kirkpatrick (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kirkpatrick will be one of several injured defensive starters who will sit out Week 15, with his absence hurting the Bengals' chances of slowing down the Vikings' talented wideout tandem of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Look for rookie William Jackson and Darqueze Dennard (knee) to serve as the Bengals' starting cornerbacks with Kirkpatrick unavailable.