Kirkpatrick (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Kirkpatrick suffered an ankle injury during last week's loss to the Broncos, and will remain sidelined as he manages his recovery. As long as the seventh-year veteran is unable to suit up, expect Darqueze Dennard to draw the start at left cornerback.

