Kirkpatrick (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game in London against the Rams, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Kirkpatrick has been unable to practice since hyperextending his left knee Week 6 against the Ravens and will miss his second straight game. Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) is also sidelined, leaving William Jackson, B.W. Webb and Tony McRae as the Bengals' only healthy cornerbacks.