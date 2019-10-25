Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Ruled out Week 8
Kirkpatrick (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game in London against the Rams, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Kirkpatrick has been unable to practice since hyperextending his left knee Week 6 against the Ravens and will miss his second straight game. Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) is also sidelined, leaving William Jackson, B.W. Webb and Tony McRae as the Bengals' only healthy cornerbacks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football picks, optimal rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...