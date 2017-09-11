Kirkpatrick was spotted in a boot during Monday's walkthrough but says he will play in Thursday's game against the Texans, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Members of the media were not expecting Kirkpatrick to walk into the locker room sporting a boot Monday, but that's exactly what happened. Unsurprisingly, the 27-year-old was bombarded with questions surrounding the apparent injury that he effectively dodged. It's early, but the expectation is that he'll play and the Bengals are being extra cautious to avoid any setbacks.