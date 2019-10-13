Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Struggling postgame
Kirkpatrick was moving "very slowly" on crutches and was sporting a knee brace on his left leg following Sunday's loss to Baltimore, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Kirkpatrick was forced to leave the game in the second quarter due to the injury, and subsequently didn't return. It's likely the team will shed some light on his injury in the coming days but if they don't, his practice availability will shed light on the severity of injury. B.W. Webb came into the game Sunday and he would be the favorite to do so again in Kirkpatrick is forced to miss Week 7.
