Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Sustains concussion Sunday
Kirkpatrick won't return to Sunday's game against the Saints after suffering a concussion, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Kirkpatrick missed two games late last season due to a concussion, and will now re-enter the league's concussion protocol. Darius Phillips should see a heavily increased role with Darqueze Dennard (collarbone) inactive Sunday.
