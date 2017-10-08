Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Sustains shoulder injury
Kirkpatrick is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills after suffering a right shoulder injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Darqueze Dennard and Josh Shaw are likely to see increased roles at cornerback if Kirkpatrick is unable to return.
