Kirkpatrick, who ended the year on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, recently appeared to be in the Bengals' facility receiving treatment for a foot injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

Kirkpatrick popped up on the injury report with Achilles and ankle issues at different points this season, and it's possible he could still be in recovery from either one of them. Fortunately, there haven't been any reports indicating that any of the cornerback's ailments could affect Kirkpatrick's availability for the start of the Bengals' offseason workout program this spring.