Kirkpatrick (knee) is expected to be sidelined for one month after hyperextending his knee in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kirkpatrick was seen on crutches following the game. His earliest potential return date looks to be Week 10 following the Bengals' bye. Tony McRae and B.W. Webb figure to be in line for increased workloads while he is sidelined.