Kirkpatrick (knee) is week-to-week and isn't expected to play Sunday against the Jaguars, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Kirkpatrick was initially expected to miss a month after suffering a knee injury during this past Sunday's loss to the Ravens. This timeline isn't as severe, but the Bengals are still preparing to deploy Darqueze Dennard (knee) -- who is on the PUP list but eligible to return this week -- and either B.W. Webb as their top two corners Sunday.