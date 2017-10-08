Play

Kirkpatrick (shoulder) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bills, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Kirkpatrick sustained the injury in the first half and was originally tagged questionable to return. Darqueze Dennard and Josh Shaw will likely be relied upon by the Bengals at cornerback with Adam Jones (back) also being ruled out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories