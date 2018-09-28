Kirkpatrick does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Kirkpatrick was a full participant in Friday's practice after being sidelined Thursday, and appears ready to go for the Bengals' Week 4 matchup. The starting cornerback's presence will be a huge benefit for Cincinnati's secondary, who will be tasked with stopping Atlanta's wideout duo of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

