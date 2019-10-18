Play

Kirkpatrick (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus Jacksonville, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Kirkpatrick is considered week-to-week after hyperextending his knee last week against the Ravens and never had much of a chance to play Week 7. Darqueze Dennard (knee) is expected to be activated off the PUP list for Sunday's game, which would be big boost for the Bengals since William Jackson (shoulder) is also ruled out.

