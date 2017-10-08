Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Won't return Sunday
Kirkpatrick (shoulder) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bills, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Kirkpatrick sustained the injury in the first half and was originally labeled as questionable to return. Darqueze Dennard and Josh Shaw will likely take on every-down roles the rest of the contest with the Bengals also ruling out fellow cornerback Adam Jones (back) for the day.
