Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Won't return
Kirkpatrick (knee) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Baltimore, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Kirkpatrick suffered the left knee injury in the second quarter, and was subsequently carted off the field. Now that he's officially out, look for B.W. Webb to continue to see an increase in snaps as the game winds down. The team will likely comment on Kirkpatrick's status and injury following the game or in the coming days.
More News
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Carted off Sunday•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Knocks away two passes•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Has strong second half Sunday•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Practices in full•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Doubtful for preseason finale•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Tending to multiple injuries•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...