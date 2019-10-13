Kirkpatrick (knee) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Baltimore, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Kirkpatrick suffered the left knee injury in the second quarter, and was subsequently carted off the field. Now that he's officially out, look for B.W. Webb to continue to see an increase in snaps as the game winds down. The team will likely comment on Kirkpatrick's status and injury following the game or in the coming days.