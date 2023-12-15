The Bengals added Sample (illness) to the injury report Friday, listing him questionable for Saturday's game against the Vikings, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

If Sample were to miss Saturday's game, the Bengals' four-man weave at tight end would be reduced to three, featuring Tanner Hudson, Mitchell Wilcox and Irv Smith. Sample paced the group in playing time last week against the Colts, seeing action on 19 snaps.