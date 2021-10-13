Sample secured two of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Packers.

Sample saw his first offensive snaps in Week 5, having only played on special teams to start the year. The 25-year-old was in on 21 of the team's 67 offensive snaps, compared to the 56 snaps played by C.J. Uzomah, the team's No. 1 tight end. Sample is irrelevant for fantasy purposes, but an injury to Uzomah would clear a path to more opportunities within the offense. Even then, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd would continue to demand the most looks in the passing game. The Bengals get a Week 6 matchup against the winless Lions.