Sample secured seven of 10 targets for 45 yards in the Bengals' 35-30 loss to the Browns on Thursday.

The 2019 second-round pick's role in the passing game quickly become more prominent upon C.J. Uzomah's Achilles injury in the fourth quarter. Sample caught several short passes down the stretch as Joe Burrow checked down underneath against the Browns' nickel and dime defenses, and he was able to make good uses of his opportunities overall. The University of Washington product saw his rookie season cut short due to a Week 10 ankle injury, but if Uzomah's injury is deemed to be a long-term one, Sample would be set for primary tight end duties in his absence beginning with a Week 3 road battle against the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 27.