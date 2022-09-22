Sample will likely be forced to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to MCL and PCL damage in his right knee, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that Sample is set to undergo surgery following a right knee injury suffered during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. While the tight end was initially expected to be sidelined for at least a few months, it now appears that he will sit out the rest of the year after initial tests revealed damage to his MCL and PCL, according to Fowler. Sample played recorded 11 catches for 81 yards while playing 440 offensive snaps last season, and he will now look to work his way back from this injury as he approaches free agency this offseason. In his stead, Cincinnati will likely turn to Mitchell Wilcox to step up as the team's No. 2 tight end behind Hayden Hurst.