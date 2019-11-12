Play

Sample has a high-ankle sprain, and he's considered a candidate for IR, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sample will undergo additional testing to determine a timeline for his return, but the winless Bengals may opt to shut down their rookie second-rounder to avoid unnecessary aggravation. The nature of the injury will keep him out at least through Week 11's matchup against the Raiders. Cethan Carter will work as the No. 3 right end in Sample's place.

