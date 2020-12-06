Sample secured all seven targets for 49 yards in the Bengals' 19-7 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Sample surprisingly tied Tee Higgins for the team lead in targets while setting the pace in receptions, with slot receiver Tyler Boyd's first-half ejection very likely playing a pivotal part in the tight end's elevated role. Sample has had numerous solid efforts during his second season, but Sunday's catch tally tied a career high, while his target total checked in as his second-highest of the season. Sample's production is likely to continue fluctuating week to week, but he could enjoy relatively robust volume again in a favorable Week 14 matchup against the Cowboys, especially considering current Bengals quarterbacks Brandon Allen (chest) and Ryan Finley have run conservative attacks thus far in place of Joe Burrow (IR-knee).