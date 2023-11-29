Sample caught his lone target for an 11 yard touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

Sample played the most snaps (19) at tight end for the Bengals, ahead of Irv Smith (16) ,Tanner Hudson (13) and Mitchell Wilcox (12). The veteran's touchdown was just his second of the season while his usage in the passing attack has been minimal throughout 2023. As part of a crowded tight end room splitting playing time, Sample is not a trustworthy fantasy option for consistent production. The Bengals are set to face off against the Jaguars in Week 13.