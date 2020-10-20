Sample didn't catch his lone target in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts.
Sample has largely underwhelmed since C.J. Uzomah (Achilles) was ruled out for the season, as he's posted a 6-70-0 line while getting targeted just nine times over the last four games. He's getting plenty of playing time, recording at least a 75 percent snap share in each contest. The 2019 second-round pick's not dependable in redraft fantasy leagues, but he'll be a valuable DFS option if he happens to fall into the end zone.