Sample had two catches for 25 yards in Sunday's loss to the Niners.

After virtually being absent from the offensive game plan in Week 1, Sample saw some targets in garbage time this week. The 2019 second-round pick could spend a lot of time learning the ropes this year, with an eye on getting more asked of him in 2020.

