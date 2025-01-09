Sample tied a season-high with four catches in Saturday's Week 18 win over the Steelers, netting just 14 yards. For the season Sample caught 20 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Sample has been a blocking-first tight end for most of his career, dating back to his college days at the University of Washington. This season falls sharply in line with his career production.
More News
-
Bengals' Drew Sample: Good to go against Pittsburgh•
-
Bengals' Drew Sample: Expected to play against Steelers•
-
Bengals' Drew Sample: Managing groin injury•
-
Bengals' Drew Sample: Leads position group in snaps Monday•
-
Bengals' Drew Sample: Two catches in Week 13 loss•
-
Bengals' Drew Sample: No targets in Week 10•