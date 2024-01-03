Sample caught three of four targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Sample saw his highest snap share of the season Sunday, playing 72 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps. The veteran tight end caught three passes for the second-straight week, but he continued his string of modest production this season. In 16 games, Sample has recorded just 20 receptions for 156 and two touchdowns. The 27-year-old will look to stay involved and finish the season on a high note when the Bengals host the Browns in Week 18.