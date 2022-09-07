Sample (ankle) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice.

Sample had to be carted off the field after suffering a knee injury at the beginning of August, but the details of the issue were never released. The 2019 second-round pick missed the entire preseason, but he appears to be full go ahead of Week 1. If available Sunday, Sample is projected to be the primary backup behind newcomer Hayden Hurst to start the 2022 campaign.

