Bengals' Drew Sample: Giving away a free Sample
Sample caught four passes for 40 yards on five targets, but also coughed up a critical fumble in Sunday's loss to the Giants.
The fumble came in the fourth quarter deep in Bengals territory and ultimately led to the Giants' final field goal, one that would provide their margin of victory in the 19-17 game.
