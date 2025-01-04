Sample (groin) is active for Saturday's game against the Steelers.
Sample was expected to play in Saturday's regular-season finale despite missing practice all week due to a groin injury. Sample will serve as the Bengals' No. 2 tight end behind Mike Gesicki.
