Bengals' Drew Sample: Heading to Cincy
The Bengals selected Sample in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 52nd overall.
Sample is the second tight end taken in the second round and fourth player off the board at his position overall. His production at Washington is far from eye-popping -- he had 25 catches for 252 yards and three scores in his best and final season. An argument could be made that he was somewhat underutilized in the passing game, however. Still, Sample's best quality could be his blocking, which should help him see early playing time. Tyler Eifert still projects as the starting tight end in Cincinnati, but his lack of durability means that Sample can still have a role as a rookie.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
After the dust settled on Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins, our Fantasy crew reacts...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
After the dust settled on Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry, our Fantasy crew reacts to the wide...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...
-
Jacobs has stud potential
Josh Jacobs might have been just the No. 24 pick in the first round, but he'll be No. 1 in...