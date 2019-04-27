The Bengals selected Sample in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 52nd overall.

Sample is the second tight end taken in the second round and fourth player off the board at his position overall. His production at Washington is far from eye-popping -- he had 25 catches for 252 yards and three scores in his best and final season. An argument could be made that he was somewhat underutilized in the passing game, however. Still, Sample's best quality could be his blocking, which should help him see early playing time. Tyler Eifert still projects as the starting tight end in Cincinnati, but his lack of durability means that Sample can still have a role as a rookie.