Sample (ankle) was placed on injured reserve by the Bengals on Saturday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Sample suffered a high-ankle sprain on Nov. 11 in a matchup with the Ravens. The severity of the injury will keep him out for the remainder of the year. Drafted in the second-round, the rookie tight end will finish his season with five receptions for 30 yards in nine games.

