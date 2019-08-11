Bengals' Drew Sample: Mental errors in first game action
Sample hauled in one pass on three targets for seven yards in the team's first preseason game against the Chiefs.
Sample managed to haul in his first pass in game action, on the receiving end of a seven-yard reception from Jeff Driskel. Unfortunately, he stood out more for mental mistakes, as he was penalized for a false start as well as offensive pass interference. Overall, the second-round pick failed to take advantage of his first chance to make a positive impression on his new team.
