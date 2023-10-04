Sample secured his only target for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Titans.

Sample was a non-factor Sunday, seeing just one target for the second-straight week. The veteran's 17 offensive snaps were the third-most among tight ends, with both Tanner Hudson and Mitchell Wilcox handling more snaps in the contest. Top tight end Irv Smith was ruled out for Week 4 with a hamstring injury, but Sample remained an afterthought in the Bengals' struggling offense. The 27-year-old should be left out of fantasy lineups going into a Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals.