Sample caught two of his three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Texans.

Sample played 23 of the Bengals' 64 offensive snaps Sunday, just ahead of Irv Smith (21) and Tanner Hudson (20). The near-even split in snaps amongst Cincinnati's tight ends will likely continue to limit the 27-year-old's potential for consistent production going forward. Sample is extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 11 matchup with the Ravens.