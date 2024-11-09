Sample did not see any targets in Thursday's loss to the Ravens.

Sample had his best game of the season with four catches and a touchdown in Week 9 against Las Vegas, but he was back to being a non-factor Thursday. Meanwhile, Bengals No. 1 tight end Mike Gesicki caught four passes on nine targets for 30 yards against Baltimore and Tanner Hudson notched six catches on seven targets for 42 yards and a touchdown. Sample did finish second among the team's tight ends with 46 offensive snaps, but with zero receptions in seven of his 10 contests this season, he can't be counted on for offensive production on a weekly basis.