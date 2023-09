Sample went without a target across 13 snaps on offense Sunday in the Bengals' 27-24 loss to the Ravens.

Sample has now logged 31 snaps on offense through the first two weeks of the season but has yet to draw a look in the passing game from quarterback Joe Burrow. So long as Irv Smith stays healthy, he'll be entrenched as Cincinnati's top tight end and will continue to dominate the snaps and targets among the position group.