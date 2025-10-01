Sample failed to record a single target in Monday's 28-3 loss to the Broncos.

Despite fellow tight end Noah Fant (concussion) missing Monday's contest against the Broncos, Sample actually saw a decrease in playing time from Week 3. The veteran tight end played 22 of the Bengals' 48 offensive snaps, behind Mike Gesicki (27) and ahead of both Cam Grandy (4) and Tanner Hudson (1). Through four games, Sample has recorded just three receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown. Based on his limited usage, the 29-year-old remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Lions.