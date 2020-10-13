site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Drew Sample: Only two targets
RotoWire Staff
Sample caught both of his targets Sunday against the Ravens, netting 22 yards.
The Bengals next face the Colts, who allowed 10 targets and five catches to Austin Hooper in Week 5, so Sample might have a bigger role in Week 6.
