Coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that Sample (knee) will have surgery soon and be out a few months, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Sample suffered the right knee injury during Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Cowboys. He'll likely head to IR, leaving the Bengals with only two healthy tight ends -- Hayden Hurst and Mitchell Wilcox. Devin Asiasi (quadriceps) has yet to suit up this year, and it's unclear when he'll make his season debut.