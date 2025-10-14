Sample recorded one reception for minus-2 yards on two targets in Sunday's 27-18 loss to the Packers.

Sample was on the field for 20 of the Bengals' 61 offensive snaps in the loss and could be in line for more playing time Thursday against the Steelers, as Cincinnati is likely to be without fellow tight ends Mike Gesicki (pectoral) and Tanner Hudson (concussion) for the game. The Bengals have used Sample primarily as a blocker this season, so any uptick in playing time he might receive in Week 7 is unlikely to translate into bankable fantasy production.