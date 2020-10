Sample had five catches for 52 yards on six targets in Sunday's loss to the Browns, playing 73 offensive snaps, good for a 97 percent snap share.

Sample is getting a good workload, but hasn't yet scored this season, despite eight Red Zone targets, including three inside the 10 yard-line. He's not going to be a top-five tight end anytime soon, but he's pretty close to breaking his season projection halfway through the campaign.