Sample (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Sample will miss his third straight game since suffering the right ankle injury Week 10 against the Ravens. Tyler Eifert and C.J. Uzomah are the team's only healthy tight ends since Cethan Carter (concussion) is also ruled out.

