Sample (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner and Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Sample had to be carted off the practice field after suffering a knee injury at the beginning of August, but the details of the issue were never released. He was spotted with a brace and crutches later in the week, and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he'd be sidelined for a couple of weeks. The 2019 second-round pick sat out the entire preseason, but he appears to be ramping up after garnering pads for the first time since the initial injury. If healthy, Sample is expected to be the primary backup to newcomer Hayden Hurst to start the season.
